'Freedom of navigation must be restored': India at UN raises concern over energy security amid Hormuz disruption

India on Thursday raised concern at the United Nations over attacks on commercial ships during the West Asia conflict, calling the situation a threat to energy supply and trade, and urging that movement through the Strait of Hormuz be restored quickly.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly, India’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said, “An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.”

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India said it was unacceptable that civilian vessels had come under attack. “India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict,” Parvathaneni said.

He reiterated India’s position on the issue. “India reiterated that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable.”

Calling for immediate steps, he added, “Underscoring that international law in this regard must be fully respected, Parvathaneni said India strongly urges that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest.”

India also referred to the loss of its nationals in the conflict, with seafarers among those affected.

The discussion in the General Assembly followed a deadlock in the UN Security Council earlier this month, where Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-led resolution on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Parvathaneni said India has been calling for restraint since the conflict began on February 28.

“We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions, and to purposefully address underlying issues. We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said last month that eight Indian nationals have died and one remains missing in “various incidents” in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a key route for global oil shipments.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had warned that when this route is “strangled, the world’s poorest and most vulnerable cannot breathe.”

According to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), ship traffic through the strait has fallen sharply—from around 130 vessels a day in February to just six in March, a drop of about 95 per cent.

“The disruption is hitting a large share of global oil and gas supplies, with immediate consequences for production, trade and consumption worldwide. It is also spilling over into transport systems, including maritime routes, air cargo and port logistics,” UNCTAD has said.

The agency has warned that if the situation continues, the impact will spread beyond the region and affect economies dependent on stable energy supplies.