Graffiti threat to demolish Puri’s Jagannath Temple sparks police probe, security alert

Two graffiti threatening that "terrorists will demolish the Jagannath Temple" in Odisha's Puri were found on the wall of a small temple near the 12th-century shrine on Wednesday, triggering resentment among devotees, police said.

The threat written in the Odia language was found on the wall of Maa Budhi Thakurani’s temple located at Bali Sahi, a senior officer said.

'Terrorists will demolish the Srimandir. Call me, or else there will be destruction', a threat was written in one graffiti.

"There are several phone numbers mentioned on the wall of the temple. Words such as 'PM Modi', 'Delhi' were also mentioned," a Puri resident said.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra, who visited the spot, said, “We have taken cognisance of the matter and are taking it very seriously. We have got some information, and police teams are being formed to arrest those who are behind such a threat.” The SP said the police have been verifying CCTV footage in the area, and it appeared that the threats were written on Tuesday night.

The police are also trying to ascertain the motive of such mischief, he said.

"CCTVs have been installed at several places. Security guards have also been deployed. Investigation is underway on a war footing," the SP said.

