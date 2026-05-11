PMLA court seeks production of ‘godman’ Kharat in Rs 70 crore money laundering case

A special PMLA court here on Monday issued a production warrant against arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering case.

Special Judge R B Rote directed Nashik jail, where Kharat is currently lodged after being held in mid-March, to produce him before the court on May 18.

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The accused must be brought with "adequate police protection and security". The court asked the police authority concerned to make necessary arrangements.

Kharat was held after a a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years. He currently faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a criminal case against Kharat under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, drug facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts. These are accounts held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Kharat allegedly opened 60 accounts at Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Ahilyanagar district in one day using victims' documents without their consent and conducted transactions worth more than Rs 70 crores, the ED has claimed.

The ED had moved the special court urging it to issue a production warrant under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and PMLA directing Nashik Central Jail to produce Kharat before the special judge.

Following his production before the special judge, the ED is likely to seek Kharat's custody after formally arresting him in its case.

Kharat's custody was essential to unearth the larger conspiracy, identify ultimate beneficiaries, and trace the money trail, which may have cross-border implications, as per the ED.

Investigations have revealed Kharat acquired various movable and immovable properties in his name as well as family members' names out of the funds accumulated through extortion from the victims and by selling common items like tamarind seeds and honey as 'blessed' items, the ED has alleged.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.