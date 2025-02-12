MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Goa minister slams YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for degrading moral values

Allahbadia, 31, stirred a major controversy with distasteful comments on parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' that went viral on social media on Monday

PTI Published 12.02.25, 05:21 PM
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia PTI

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been facing flak for his crass remarks, and blamed such people for degrading moral values in the name of creative freedom.

Allahbadia, 31, stirred a major controversy with distasteful comments on parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent" that went viral on social media on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaunte in a post on X said, "The 'likes' of Ranveer Allahbadia are the Rot that's eating into our Social Fabric & degrading the Moral Values of an Entire Generation in the name of Creative Freedom when all they create is Perverted Trash." Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against the show. The Guwahati police on Monday registered a case against Allahbadia and four others over the comments.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranveer Allahbadia
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh: UN report calls out ‘serious revenge violence’ targeting minorities

‘People were shot at point-blank range’: OHCHR accuses Hasina regime for 1,400 deaths during students’ protests
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, in Patna, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

All I earned, I owe to my intellect. My earnings ensure money not a problem for youth of Bihar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT