MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Goa minister Aleixo Sequeira resigns from cabinet, cites personal reasons

The 68-year-old MLA from Nuvem had joined the Sawant-led cabinet in November 2023, replacing Nilesh Cabral

PTI Published 20.08.25, 04:45 PM
Aleixo Sequeira

Aleixo Sequeira Wikipedia

Aleixo Sequeira, Goa's minister for Environment, Captain of Ports, Law and Judiciary and Legislative Affairs, on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons.

Sequeira handed over his resignation letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68-year-old MLA from Nuvem had joined the Sawant-led cabinet in November 2023, replacing Nilesh Cabral.

Also Read

"I am resigning from the cabinet on personal grounds," Sequeira told reporters at the government headquarters Mantralaya in Porvorim.

He received wholehearted support from the chief minister during his tenure, he added.

Sequeira had contested the 2022 assembly election on Congress ticket, but later joined the BJP along with seven others in September 2022.

He began his political journey with the Youth Congress and rose through the party's ranks before being first elected to the assembly in 1994 from Loutolim constituency. He retained it till 2007.

After a delimitation in 2008, he contested and lost from Nuvem in 2012. He made a comeback by winning from there in 2022, defeating his nearest rival by over 4,300 votes.

Sequeira was deputy Speaker of the Assembly (1999) and a minister under CM Digambar Kamat (2007 to 2012).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Goa Minister
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s tactics mean many international students won’t make it to campus

Even students from China and India, the top two senders of international students to the United States, have been flummoxed by a maze of new obstacles the Trump administration has set up
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

I specifically stated that I had not studied the bill but I could see nothing wrong with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT