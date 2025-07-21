IndiGo Goa-Indore flight with 140 on board makes emergency landing after malfunctions

An IndiGo flight from Goa with 140 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Monday evening following a technical alert related to its landing gear, officials said.

All passengers are safe.

Airport director Vipinkant Seth stated that IndiGo Airlines flight (6E 813) from Goa received an undercarriage warning, indicating a possible issue with its landing gear. As a precaution, the aircraft remained airborne for approximately 25 minutes before landing.

"Due to this warning, the aircraft landed under emergency conditions at the Indore airport. The crew and all passengers are completely safe,” he stated.

Another official said information was received about an undercarriage warning, prompting declaration of "full emergency" at the airport. Fire and medical teams were deployed as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The aircraft, carrying about 140 passengers, landed safely at 5.15 pm. Its scheduled arrival time was 4.50 pm, the official added.

An IndiGo spokesperson stated that flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore reported a technical snag just before landing.

"The aircraft landed safely in Indore. It will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations. We are making all efforts to minimise its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers", the spokesperson added.

We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of safety for our customers, crew and aircraft, the spokesperson said.

