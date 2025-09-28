Gautam Adani, son Jeet visit Zubeen Garg’s Guwahati home to pay tribute

Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet paid a visit to deceased singer-composer Zubeen Garg's house in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday, and paid homage to the state’s cultural icon.

Adani and his son spent around half-an-hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman reached the area around 9 pm along with several senior officials of the Adani Group, and paid floral tributes.

Also Read Zubeen Garg's family files police complaint seeking probe into his death

"Gautam Adani and his son Jeet came to offer their condolences to the icon of Assam. They sat with Garima for some time and expressed grief over the untimely demise of the singer," the official said.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.