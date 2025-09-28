MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zubeen Garg's family files police complaint seeking probe into his death

Garg's wife Garima, his uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, and his sister Palme Borthakur are the signatories in the complaint

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.09.25, 12:54 PM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File Picture

The family of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday. Garg's wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.

"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," Borthakur said.

"We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it," a senior police officer told PTI.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.

A SIT team visited Garg’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, the officer said.

"We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

