Tear gas, water cannons as Odisha protests over student’s death turn violent

Several BJD leaders and workers, including two former ministers, were injured in a scuffle with police during the party’s protest in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday over the death of a college student who set herself on fire in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The situation turned violent near Lower PMG Square when BJD workers and leaders breached police barricades in an attempt to march towards the state secretariat, Lok Seva Bhavan. A police officer said the protesters clashed with security personnel, prompting police to use water cannons and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

“BJD workers were later detained and removed from the protest site,” the officer added.

Among those injured in the clashes were former ministers Pranab Prakash Das and Priti Ranjan Gharai. According to a party functionary, Gharai was first taken to Capital Hospital and later shifted to the ICU of Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Das was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Tensions had escalated earlier in the day as BJD workers staged large-scale protests outside the Odisha Assembly, demanding justice for the Balasore college student. The student, a second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, had reportedly set herself ablaze on campus last Saturday, accusing a professor of sexual harassment and alleging official apathy. She succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after battling for her life for three days.

BJD slams government, demands judicial inquiry

Senior BJD leaders held the state government responsible for the tragedy. Party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra demanded a judicial probe, saying, “We demand the government come out of its slumber and take action by ordering a judicial inquiry. Those who took no action should take moral responsibility and resign.”

BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria echoed similar criticism. “A girl died asking for justice in the state. The CM and his cabinet ministers are unaware of what is happening in their state. The CM, MP and others to whom the girl had written must resign. A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the case. We will continue our protest until justice is served,” she said.

BJD workers have vowed to intensify their agitation if their demands remain unaddressed, insisting the issue transcends politics and concerns basic human rights.

Rahul Gandhi calls victim's father, extends support

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the victim’s father on Wednesday, expressing solidarity in their pursuit of justice.

"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle, assured him that the Congress and I stand with them at every step," Rahul wrote on X.

"What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," he added.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das met the victim's family on Tuesday. All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has also arrived in the state to meet them.

Security strengthened across capital

Amid mounting protests, police ramped up security at key government locations. Officials said drones were being used to monitor gatherings, with a large number of personnel deployed on roads leading to the state secretariat.

Security at Lok Seva Bhavan, the state secretariat in Bhubaneswar, was especially tight. Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh oversaw arrangements on-site. Entry into the building was allowed only through Gate No. 1 after strict identity checks. All other gates were closed, and entry of visitors was limited to those with prior appointments and official passes.

Security was also heightened at nearby government buildings, including Rajiv Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan, police confirmed.

Life disrupted in Balasore amid bandh

Simultaneously, normal life came to a standstill in Balasore district as the BJD-enforced eight-hour bandh shut down markets, schools, and colleges, and brought vehicular movement to a halt. Protesters blocked major roads by burning tyres and demonstrated across Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal, and Bhograi.

“People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died,” said Debi Prasad Mishra. “The party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident,” he said.

Protesters also called for the resignation of higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj and chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing them of failing to ensure justice for the 20-year-old victim.

Arrests made

Officials confirmed that police had arrested both the college principal and the accused professor in connection with the case. Despite these developments, the BJD reiterated its stance that the protests will continue until a judicial inquiry is ordered and justice delivered to the student’s family.