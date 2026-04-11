Gangster Sahil Chauhan deported from Thailand, brought to Delhi in CBI operation

Gangster Sahil Chauhan, wanted in multiple criminal cases across states and facing an Interpol Red Notice, was deported from Thailand, officials said on Saturday.

Chauhan was traced in Bangkok by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through Interpol channels and brought to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning.

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He was later taken into custody by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and shifted to its Bhondsi headquarters in Gurugram.

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"The CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on April 10," a statement from the CBI said.

A resident of Shahzadpur in Ambala, Chauhan is wanted in 16 cases registered since 2016, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and offences related to illegal firearms. Haryana Police had requested the CBI to issue a Red Notice against him.

According to STF IG B Satheesh Balan, Chauhan was associated with the Bhuppi Rana Gang and the Bambiha Gang and operated in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for firing at rival gangster Monu Rana in the Jagadhari court complex on January 4, 2017. He later secured bail and fled to Bengaluru. Police said Chauhan left the country in 2024 using a fake passport.

He travelled across several countries over the next two years before reaching Thailand recently. He was trying to renew his father's passport, as his father was due for dialysis. He wanted to take his father to Thailand.

Meanwhile, the STF learned about his presence there, Balan said. Officials said Chauhan also attempted to travel to Portugal through an illegal route known as the “donkey route”.

His passport, issued at a Bengaluru address, was impounded on March 17. He is also linked to the Kaushal Chaudhary gang in Gurugram, police said. This is the fifth deportation secured by Haryana Police in 2026.

Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar were deported this year. Several other gangsters, including Rao Indrajit Yadav, have been detained in Dubai and other countries.

Their paperwork is being processed, and extradition is underway, Haryana Police's STF IG B Satheesh Balan said.