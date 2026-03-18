Purported audio clip of gangster Goldy Brar threatening Gippy Grewal surfaces online

A purported audio clip allegedly linked to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar issuing a threat to Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the audio recording of the call, the caller could be heard telling the actor that he did not reply to his earlier message.

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In the purported call, Brar could be heard asking Grewal not to ignore his message, threatening him with dire consequences.

"Message can be ignored but not bullets," Brar could be heard saying in the unverified audio clip.

The Telegraph Online has not independently verified the authenticity of the clip.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the AAP government over the law and order issue.

Badal claimed that Grewal's security was withdrawn after the actor met him at his residence recently.

“Disturbed to learn that our superstar Gippy Grewal received a threat from notorious gangster Goldy Brar -- right after CM @BhagwantMann withdrew his security cover, just because he came to meet me at my Badal residence recently! No one is safe in Punjab anymore, as law and order has totally collapsed. Security is now decided on the CM's whims and fancies,” alleged Badal in a post on X.

“We already lost one of our best singers, Sidhu Moosewala, due to Bhagwant's disastrous decision to withdraw his security and leak it to the media,” said Badal, who also shared the purported audio clip on X.

Goldy Brar is one of the accused in the murder of singer Moosewala in 2022. He was shot dead by assailants in May 2022 while travelling in his SUV in Punjab's Mansa.