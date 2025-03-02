Ganga water unfit for bathing at several places in Bihar due to bacteriological population: Economic Survey

The water of the Ganga river in Bihar is not fit for bathing at most places in the state due to the presence of a higher value of “bacteriological population”, according to the Bihar Economic Survey 2024-25.

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) monitors the water quality of the Ganga at 34 locations in the state on a fortnightly basis, officials said.

According to the Economic Survey recently tabled in the state assembly, “The water quality of Ganga indicates the presence of a higher value of bacteriological population (total coliform and faecal coliform). This is mainly due to the discharge of sewage/domestic waste water from cities located on the banks of Ganga and her tributaries.” The survey cited the latest water quality test results of the BSPCB.

“The other parameters… pH (acidity or basicity), dissolved oxygen and bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD) have been observed within the prescribed limit in the river and her tributaries in Bihar, indicating that water is fit for aquatic life, wildlife propagation, fisheries and irrigation,” it said.

Important towns located on the banks of the river include Buxar, Chapra (Saran), Dighwara, Sonepur, Maner, Danapur, Patna, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Begusarai, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Manihari, Munger, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon.

Reacting to the report, D K Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB, told PTI that the presence of a higher value of bacteriological population in the Ganga river is a matter of concern.

“Faecal coliform bacteria are found in excreta that contaminates water through untreated sewage. The higher the level, the higher is the presence of disease-causing pathogens in water. According to the CPCB standards, the permissible limit of faecal coliform is 2,500 MPN/100 ml,” Shukla said.

At most places, the presence of total coliform and faecal coliform in the Ganga is much higher, indicating it is not fit for bathing, he said.

The BSPCB is taking measures to ensure that sewage treatment plants (STP) in the state function properly, the senior official said.

“We have directed the authorities concerned to ensure that construction work on certain STPs in the state is completed at the earliest,” Shukla said.

“The BSPCB is also monitoring the effluent/sewage quality generated from the industrial units as well as STP/sewerage drains. Presently, 2,561 water/effluent/sewage samples from different sources have been collected by the board,” the survey said.

As per the latest data of the BSPCB related to the quality of the Ganga accessed by PTI, the level of faecal coliform measured at Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge was 3,500 MPN/100 ml, Gulabi Ghat (5,400 MPN/100 ml), Triveni Ghat (5,400 MPN/100 ml), Gaighat (3,500 MPN/100 ml), Kewala Ghat (5,400 MPN/100 ml), Gandhi Ghat, NIT (3,500 MPN/100 ml) and Hathidah (5,400 MPN/100 ml).

