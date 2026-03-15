Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg and Zojila, erratic weather till March 20

Few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the Gulmarg tourist resort, received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains on Sunday, officials said.

The upper reaches of Gulmarg, including Apharwat and Kongdoori bowls, received snowfall. Pir Ki Gali, along the Mughal Road in Shopian district of south Kashmir, and Sonamarg Zojilla axis also received fresh snowfall.

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The snowfall on the Zojilla Pass forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway, the officials added.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains which were going on till last reports, the officials said.

The wet weather has brought down the day temperature across the valley.

The Meteorological Department has forecast erratic weather till March 20.

It said intermittent light to moderate rain, or snow in the higher reaches was likely till Monday morning.

There is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain or snow, in the higher reaches, at isolated places on Tuesday.

From March 18-20, the weather will remain generally cloudy with a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain or snow at many places.

The MeT Office said another wet spells is likely on March 24-25, with light rain, or snow in the higher reaches, at scattered places.

It said there is a possibility of thunder or gusty winds, about 40-50 kmph, at a few places on Sunday and Monday.