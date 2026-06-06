Balianta lynching case: NHRC records statement of Odisha IPS officer Dayal Gangwar

Additional director-general of police Dayal Gangwar appeared before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday in connection with the Balianta lynching case, in which police constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was killed by a mob last month.

The senior IPS officer was drawn into the controversy after Swain’s parents alleged that their son had been subjected to mental torture by Gangwar and forced to perform personal work unrelated to official duties. They alleged that Swain was made to look after Gangwar’s gymnasium centre and suffered severe mental stress following a misunderstanding over its operation. The family claims that Swain was the victim of a well-planned conspiracy.

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The NHRC took cognisance of the matter and launched an inquiry.

Over the past five days, the commission met several people, including Swain’s parents, relatives, girlfriend and the ambulance driver.

The panel also interacted with two girls who had levelled allegations of sexual assault against the 32-year-old constable. According to the allegations, Swain and his friend Om Prakash were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a scooty carrying the girls near Ramchandrapur under Balianta police station on May 7.

An argument allegedly followed, after which Swain misbehaved with them and attempted to sexually assault them. When they raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and attacked the duo.

The state government has transferred Gangwar and attached him as officer on special duty in the home department. The Odisha crime branch has arrested nearly 18 people in connection with the case.