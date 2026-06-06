Odisha plans anti-drone shield for coastline, enhances maritime defence infrastructure

Odisha police will deploy advanced anti-drone systems and develop modular jetties to strengthen coastal security, director-general of police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania said on Thursday.

Inaugurating the State-Level Coastal Security Conference-2026 at Police Bhavan, organised by the Coastal Security Wing of Odisha police, Khurania said securing coastal areas remains a top priority for the state, given its 574.7-km coastline and major ports such as Paradeep, Dhamra and Gopalpur.

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More than 700 police personnel are currently deployed across 18 marine police stations along the coast. Maritime patrolling has been strengthened through 15 fast interceptor boats, five drones and five hired trawlers, he said.

Khurania emphasised that coastal security is a critical component of the country’s internal security framework. “Odisha’s economic development, maritime trade and public safety are closely linked with coastal security,” he said.

The conference, themed “Coastal Security Architecture: Challenges, Solutions and the Way Forward”, deliberated on the current status of coastal security, key challenges, possible solutions and future strategies for strengthening coastal security

management.

“The NABHAMITRA App is being used to monitor the movement of fishing boats, while retired officers from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also been integrated into the coastal security framework,” he said.

The DGP said several initiatives are planned to modernise and enhance coastal security, including induction of 10 additional fast interceptor boats, more trawlers, establishment of mini control centres and installation of CCTV surveillance systems at fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

Among those present at the inaugural session were DGP (prisons & correctional services) Sushant Kumar Nath, DGP (crime branch) Binaytosh Mishra and director of intelligence, R.P. Koche.

Additional director-general of police (coastal security) Arun Bothra delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the conference, focusing on identification and protection of security-sensitive locations in coastal and maritime areas. AIG (coastal security) Satyajit Mishra also spoke on the occasion.

During the forenoon session, commandant, Coastal Security & Border Management Division, ministry of home affairs, Uday Kumar Choudhury spoke on India’s coastal security framework, its current status and policy direction.

Joint deputy director, Intelligence Bureau, Manish Kumar Verma discussed key challenges in coastal security and the roadmap for addressing emerging threats.

Deputy inspector-general and chief staff officer, Indian Coast Guard (Northeast region), Pankaj Verma delivered a presentation on strengthening coastal security through advanced technology and electronic surveillance systems.

Deputy commandant, CISF, Kochi, Siddharth Paul highlighted security risks and operational challenges associated with ports and single point mooring facilities.

Inspector, Kerala police, Shri Vibin, shared the state’s experiences and best practices in involving fishing communities as active stakeholders in coastal security.