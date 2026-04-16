PM Modi, France's Macron discuss West Asia situation, stress security in Hormuz during phone call

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders stressing maritime security.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said both leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring stability in the region and maintaining secure maritime routes amid rising tensions. "Received a phone call from my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

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PM Modi and Macron’s phone call comes as a Pakistani delegation led by the country’s military chief Asim Munir landed in Tehran, marking the latest diplomatic push to revive talks between the United States and Iran since the two sides agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire last week after nearly six weeks of fighting.

The first round of talks was held last week in Islamabad under Pakistani mediation but failed to secure an understanding or agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital shipping corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas exports. Any disruption to the narrow waterway can have immediate consequences for global energy markets, freight movement and insurance costs.

International concern has risen sharply amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, with several countries urging de-escalation and protection of commercial shipping.

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and the phone call lasted for over 40 minutes which marks the third call between the two leaders this year. US Ambassador Gor sais that PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of blockade of Strait of Hormuz. "I just want you to know we all love you," Trump tells PM Modi, according to US envoy Sergio Gor.

Moreover, this was also the first phone call between the two leaders since the US-Iran ceasefire, but it is not exactly known what was discussed. "Some big-ticket deals including on energy expected between India and US in next few days and weeks," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

PM Modi confirmed the phone call from Trump and said both the leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors and are committed to further strengthening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he said in a post on X.