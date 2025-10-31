MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 October 2025

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Revanth Reddy’s cabinet

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more

PTI Published 31.10.25, 01:29 PM
Azharuddin

Azharuddin PTI

Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet on Friday.

In a simple function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oaths to the former Indian skipper in the presence of important leaders, including the CM.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.

Also Read

The former cricketer’s appointment to the ministry is seen as a crucial step as the Congress party has been fighting tooth and nail in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where over a lakh Muslim voters could play a decisive role.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota by the Telangana government in August last week. However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

A Revanth Reddy Cabinet
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Oil purchases Russian crude from non-sanctioned firms despite Washington warning

Washington last week imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia's two largest oil companies, stepping up efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine
PM Modi addresses a gathering during the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' programme organised on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary
Quote left Quote right

Pledge to expel each infiltrator, safeguard nation’s borders, demography

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT