Shaktikanta Das, former governor of RBI, appointed second Principal Secretary to PM Modi

P.K. Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the prime minister

Shaktikanta Das PTI

Former governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das was on Saturday appointed the second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

P K Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the prime minister.

According to an official order, the tenure of Das, a retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, will be "co-terminus" with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order read.

Das has been a career civil servant with over 42 years of distinguished service, primarily in the areas of finance, taxation, investment and infrastructure.

The 25th governor of Reserve Bank of India has also acted as India's G20 Sherpa and member, 15th Finance Commission.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

