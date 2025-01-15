MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Five-year-old girl mauled to death by pack of stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Samreen Kouser, was returning home from school when she was attacked by the canines

PTI Published 15.01.25, 09:47 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.

Samreen Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Shafayet, was returning home from school when she was attacked by the canines near Shahdra village in Thanamandi sub-division, the officials said.

They said Kouser suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by some locals who rushed to the scene on hearing her cries.

Also Read

However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors on arrival at the hospital, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Stray Dogs Dog Attack Case
