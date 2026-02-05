Five Tejas Mk-1A jets ready for delivery, says Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd amid engine supply delays

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has said that five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force, even as delays continue in the broader induction schedule due to issues in engine supply.

The announcement comes more than four years after the defence ministry, in February 2021, signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the IAF.

The aircraft are a key part of the Air Force’s plan to arrest the decline in its fighter squadron strength, which has fallen to 30 against an officially sanctioned level of 42.

Deliveries of the jets have faced repeated delays, largely due to GE Aerospace missing multiple timelines for the supply of aero engines required to power the aircraft.

“The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications,” a spokesperson for the aerospace major said.

According to HAL, more aircraft are already in an advanced stage of production. “An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown.

Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery,” the official said, adding that all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an “expedited manner”.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft developed for operations in high-threat air environments. The platform has been designed to perform air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

HAL said it remains in discussions with the Indian Air Force to ensure the earliest possible delivery of the aircraft.

“The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans,” the spokesperson said.

“HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year,” she added.