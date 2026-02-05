MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 February 2026

Five Tejas Mk-1A jets ready for delivery, says Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd amid engine supply delays

The announcement comes more than four years after the defence ministry, in February 2021, signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the IAF

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.02.26, 03:02 PM
Representational image

Representational image Wikipedia

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has said that five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force, even as delays continue in the broader induction schedule due to issues in engine supply.

The announcement comes more than four years after the defence ministry, in February 2021, signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the IAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft are a key part of the Air Force’s plan to arrest the decline in its fighter squadron strength, which has fallen to 30 against an officially sanctioned level of 42.

Also Read

Deliveries of the jets have faced repeated delays, largely due to GE Aerospace missing multiple timelines for the supply of aero engines required to power the aircraft.

“The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications,” a spokesperson for the aerospace major said.

According to HAL, more aircraft are already in an advanced stage of production. “An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown.

Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery,” the official said, adding that all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an “expedited manner”.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft developed for operations in high-threat air environments. The platform has been designed to perform air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

HAL said it remains in discussions with the Indian Air Force to ensure the earliest possible delivery of the aircraft.

“The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans,” the spokesperson said.

“HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year,” she added.

RELATED TOPICS

Aerospace Aircraft
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Our flight is booked': Suryakumar says India ready for Pak clash in Colombo

India are scheduled to face the arch-rivals in February 15 but Pakistan's cricket team has been told by its government to skip the game after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play in India on account of 'security concerns'
Deepak Chopra
Quote left Quote right

Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT