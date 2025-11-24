MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hindustan Aeronautics calls Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence'

The Indian Air Force has said it is setting up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause

Reuters, Agencies Published 24.11.25, 01:17 PM
In this combo of screenshots from a third party video, a fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force is seen dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, engulfed in a ball of fire, during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. The pilot died in the accident, according to officials.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Monday the crash of a Tejas fighter jet in Dubai last week was an "isolated occurrence" caused by "exceptional circumstances", without providing further details.

On Friday, India's Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire in front of horrified spectators during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow. The Indian Air Force has said it is setting up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.

Hindustan Aeronautics, which manufactures the aircraft powered by General Electric engines, said it does not expect the incident to impact its business operations or future deliveries.

The company said it is also extending its cooperation to the investigation.

The Dubai crash marks the second accident involving a Tejas aircraft in 20 months. The earlier incident, recorded in Jaisalmer in March last year, saw the pilot eject safely.

The Tejas, an indigenously built light combat aircraft, went down in a fiery crash on November 21 at Al Maktoum International Airport while performing a low-altitude aerial display, killing the pilot Namansh Syal.

Videos from the show captured the jet suddenly losing altitude and plunging into the ground, followed by a massive fireball and thick black smoke.

