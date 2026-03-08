MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Five held for gang rape of 19-year-old woman in Bhojpur, Bihar

The survivor is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SP said, adding that further investigation is on

PTI Published 08.03.26, 03:27 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A young woman was allegedly gang raped by some unidentified persons in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested five accused involved in the gang rape of the 19-year-old woman, an officer said.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, SP (Bhojpur) Shri Raj said, "According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the incident took place on March 5 when the woman was called to one of the accused's residence. The accused had also called his other friends there, and they raped her. The victim's brother filed a complaint with the Karnamepur police station and also named the accused."

Police immediately registered a case and launched an investigation, he added.

Police have arrested five persons so far, and a manhunt has also been launched to nab others.

The survivor is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SP said, adding that further investigation is on.

