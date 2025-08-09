First in India: Punjab rolls out ‘Baaz Akh’ anti-drone shield to stop Pakistan’s drug, arms drops

Punjab has become the first state in the country to deploy portable anti-drone systems to counter the smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

“...Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy portable anti-drone systems. We have taken this step due to the frequent drone activities in the border areas, which were dealt with by the BSF and to some extent by us... We will work together with the BSF, and this step will also increase their strength...,” said Deepak Pareek, SSP Tarn Taran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new system, named Baaz Akh (hawk’s eye), was formally launched in Chandigarh on Saturday by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Designed to intercept and neutralise drones, it will be deployed as the second line of defence in the state’s border districts in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Whenever any drone activity is spotted, this system will intercept it and neutralise it,” Mann said.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, covering the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Gurdaspur. The state has been a frequent target for drone-based smuggling of heroin, weapons, and ammunition from across the border.

Mann called the launch “a big step” for the state government in curbing such activities. “In the coming days, we will expand the anti-drone system in the state,” he said.

The state has launched three anti-drone systems under this initiative, with plans to deploy six more in the near future. If required, Mann said, additional systems will be purchased.

“This is about protecting Punjab’s youth and breaking the supply chains of drugs and arms,” he said, adding that coordination with BSF will ensure quicker detection and interception.

The deployment comes just days before Independence Day 2025, when Punjab Police and BSF have mounted high-level security measures across the state to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The BSF, which guards the international border, has long been the first responder to drone incursions.

The introduction of Baaz Akh will create a layered defence system, with the BSF handling first detection and interception, and the Punjab Police’s portable units ready to act as a backup force.