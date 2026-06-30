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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Fire breaks out at Parikrama restaurant in Delhi, seven tenders rush to spot

We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm, says Delhi fire services

PTI Published 30.06.26, 04:55 PM
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A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.

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"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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