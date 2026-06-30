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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Indian Coast Guard rescues six fishermen after boat suffers hull damage off Mangaluru

The boat reported severe flooding, prompting the Coast Guard ship to immediately divert for assistance

PTI Published 30.06.26, 03:39 PM
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Sachet rescued six fishermen from Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha off the coast of Mangaluru, using remote-operated lifebuoys after IFB Manju Matha suffered hull damage and flooding in rough seas on June 29th, in Karnataka.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Sachet rescued six fishermen from Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha off the coast of Mangaluru, using remote-operated lifebuoys after IFB Manju Matha suffered hull damage and flooding in rough seas on June 29th, in Karnataka. PTI picture

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said it successfully rescued all six crew members from a distressed fishing boat that was taking on water due to hull damage amid rough sea conditions off the Suratkal coast near Mangaluru.

According to a statement, at around 4 pm on June 29, ICGS Sachet intercepted a VHF radio distress call from the Indian fishing boat, Manju Matha, located about 33 nautical miles off the coast.

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The boat reported severe flooding, prompting the Coast Guard ship to immediately divert for assistance.

The rescue team reached the vessel within 90 minutes and carried out the operation under extremely challenging conditions, such as rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and approaching darkness.

Despite these conditions, the crew deployed remote-operated lifebuoys and safely rescued all six fishermen without injuries by around 6 pm, officials said.

The rescued fishermen were brought to New Mangalore, where they are being provided shelter while the necessary formalities are being completed.

The Manju Matha is registered in Udupi. The 10.97-metre-long fibreglass vessel was built in 2019, the statement added.

The Indian Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated its operational readiness and effective use of modern rescue technology in safeguarding lives at sea.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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