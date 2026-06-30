PM Modi gifts Kanchivaram silk, Maheshwari stole and brass tortoise to Seychelles leaders

Kanchivaram silk fabric, Maheshwari silk stole and Toda embroidered shawl were some of the gifts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the top leadership of Seychelles and their spouses during his just-concluded visit to the island nation.

Modi was in Seychelles on a three-day visit from June 27 to 29, during which he attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the national day of that country, and held bilateral discussions with President Patrick Herminie, further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

The prime minister gifted the Seychelles president a Muradabadi brass tortoise, an example of the renowned brassware tradition of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

1 6 PM Modi gifted a Muradabadi Brass Tortoise to the President of Seychelles Dr. Patrick Herminie, showcasing the renowned brassware tradition of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Symbolising wisdom, stability, resilience, and longevity, the handcrafted piece reflects India’s artisanal excellence and the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles. (Pictures: Social Media)

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Handcrafted by skilled artisans of Moradabad, which is celebrated globally as India's 'brass city', the gift showcased the region's exceptional expertise in metal casting, engraving and finishing.

Its finely detailed shell and lustrous finish reflect generations of craftsmanship.

In Indian philosophy, the tortoise is a timeless symbol of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity. These ideals resonate deeply with Seychelles, whose natural heritage is inseparable from the iconic Aldabra giant tortoise, one of the world's largest and longest-living tortoise species.

Modi also visited the enclosure of the giant tortoise at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden during his visit.

The prime minister gifted Veronique Herminie, the First Lady of Seychelles, a Maheshwari silk stole and a Bidriware box.

The Maheshwari silk stole is a graceful expression of India's handloom heritage, renowned for its lightweight texture, elegant drape and distinctive woven patterns.

2 6 PM Modi gifted a Maheshwari Silk Stole to the First Lady of Seychelles, Veronique Herminie. The Maheshwari Silk Stole, originating from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, is a refined symbol of India’s handloom heritage. Known for its lightweight texture, elegant drape, and intricate geometric and floral motifs, it showcases generations of skilled craftsmanship through a harmonious blend of silk and cotton. Timeless and versatile, it is cherished as both a cultural treasure and a contemporary fashion accessory.

Originating in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, this textile tradition is celebrated for its fine craftsmanship and harmonious blend of silk and cotton yarns.

Characterised by geometric motifs, striped borders, and subtle colour combinations, Maheshwari weaves reflect a refined aesthetic that has been preserved for generations.

The Bidriware box is an exquisite example of India's celebrated metalcraft tradition, renowned for its distinctive contrast of lustrous silver inlay against a deep black metallic surface.

3 6 PM Modi gifted a Bidriware Box to the First Lady of Seychelles, Veronique Herminie. The Bidriware Box is a stunning example of India’s renowned metalcraft heritage. Originating in Bidar, Karnataka, it features intricate silver inlay work set against a distinctive black metallic surface, created through a unique oxidation process. Showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and artistic precision, Bidriware remains a timeless symbol of India’s rich artisanal traditions.

Bidriware originated in Bidar, Karnataka, from which it derives its name. The craft involves casting an alloy of zinc and copper, engraving intricate patterns onto the surface, and inlaying them with silver.

Modi presented Sebastien Pillay, the Vice President of Seychelles, an orchid painting from Sikkim.

4 6 PM Modi gifted an Orchid Painting from Sikkim to the Vice-President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay, beautifully combining the state’s rich floral heritage with its vibrant artistic traditions. Depicting India’s National Bird, the peacock, alongside the orchid, the National Flower of Seychelles, the artwork symbolizes the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles.

The painting combines Sikkim's rich floral heritage with its vibrant artistic traditions. The artwork depicts India's national bird, the peacock, adorned with delicate orchid blooms amid intricate floral vines, celebrating the harmony of nature and artistic expression.

The artwork holds special significance due to its connection with both India and Seychelles. While the peacock symbolises India's natural and cultural heritage, the orchid is the national flower of Seychelles, a nation known for its unique island biodiversity and commitment to environmental conservation.

Modi gifted Lina Pillay, the Second Lady of Seychelles, a Kanchivaram silk fabric, which is one of India's most celebrated handloom traditions, renowned for its luxurious texture, vibrant colours, and craftsmanship.

5 6 PM Modi gifted a Kanchivaram Silk Fabric to the Second Lady of Seychelles, Lina Pillay. Kanchivaram Silk, one of India’s most celebrated handloom traditions, originates from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Woven from fine mulberry silk and adorned with intricate gold zari work, it is renowned for its rich colours, durability, and exquisite craftsmanship. Recognised with a GI tag and under the ODOP initiative, Kanchivaram Silk reflects India’s timeless weaving heritage and artistic excellence.

Originating in the historic temple town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, the textile is woven from fine mulberry silk and distinguished by its durability, lustrous finish and intricate 'zari' work.

This fabric features a rich maroon field embellished with elegant gold 'zari' motifs, complemented by a striking border in red, green and gold. The ornate weaving, intricate detailing, and harmonious colour palette reflect the distinctive aesthetic traditions of Kanchipuram.

Modi also gifted the speaker of the Seychelles national assembly, Azarel Ernesta, a Toda embroidered shawl, a distinguished textile tradition of the Toda community, the indigenous pastoral people of the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.

6 6 PM Modi gifted the Toda Embroidered Shawl to the Speaker of Seychelles National Assembly Azarel Ernesta. The traditional handcrafted shawl of the Toda community from the Nilgiri Hills features distinctive red and black geometric embroidery on a white cotton base and symbolizes the community's cultural identity, artistic heritage, and generations of preserved craftsmanship.

The embroidery technique, known as Pukhoor, is unique to the Toda people and is executed entirely by hand.

Traditionally worn during ceremonies and important social occasions, the shawl is a symbol of identity, continuity and preservation of indigenous knowledge.

It reflects India's rich cultural diversity and the enduring creativity of its artisan communities – values that resonate with Seychelles' commitment to preserving its unique cultural heritage and traditions.

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