General Dhiraj Seth assumes charge as India's new army chief

General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday assumed charge as India's 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), taking over leadership of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army at a time when it is accelerating modernisation, strengthening self-reliance and preparing for evolving security challenges along the country's borders.

Before assuming the Army's top post, Gen Seth served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

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He takes over as the 31st Army Chief at a time when the Indian Army is pursuing its transformation into a self-reliant, technology-driven and future-ready force amid an increasingly complex global security environment and the changing nature of modern warfare.

One of the country's most accomplished military officers, Gen Seth holds the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army commands along the western front. Following his promotion to Army Commander, he led the Jaipur-based South Western Command and later the Pune-based Southern Command.

Before becoming Vice Chief on April 1, he headed the Southern Command, which maintained a high degree of operational readiness during Operation Sindoor last year.

During a military career spanning nearly four decades, Gen Seth has served across operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, playing a key role in enhancing the Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

He has commanded formations at every level in diverse operational environments, including an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir, and the elite Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army's premier strike formations.

He also served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

At Army Headquarters, Gen Seth held several key appointments in strategic planning and capability development, helping shape the Army's modernisation roadmap, long-term force structure and capability enhancement initiatives. According to the Defence Ministry, his contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives.

An accomplished military professional, Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs.