DMK, AAP join 23 parties in letter to CJI on EC's 'SIR process' despite no-show at INDIA bloc meet

Twenty-three political parties along with an Independent MP on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Chief Justice Surya Kant on the SIR process, the role of the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh gave this information in a post on X and said the Opposition parties are firmly anchored in "SURE' Solidarity, Unity and REsistance".

ADVERTISEMENT

"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.

Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today, he said.

The joint letter has been signed by Independent MP Kapil Sibal.

TMC leader Derek O Brien said the letter has also been signed by the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK.

"Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," he said on X.

Derek O Brien's X post mentioned that the letter also included the signatures of the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite neither party attending the INDIA bloc meeting that was held in June 8, 2026. While AAP is not formally part of the opposition alliance, the DMK stayed away after notifying its partners of its decision.

The Tamil Nadu ruling party had criticised the Congress over what it called a “betrayal” following the Assembly election defeat, accusing it of aligning with the TVK-led government in the state after the polls.

The letter also talks about the role of the EC, sources said. However, the contents of the letter has not been revealed by the Congress.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been questioning the EC over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.