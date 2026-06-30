Cockroach protest enters 11th day: Dipke alleges police curbs, Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens

The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its eleventh day on Tuesday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging heavy police deployment and restrictions on the entry of supporters to the protest site and activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorating amid a hunger strike.

The protests in the capital Delhi come as sources say the government is weighing significant cabinet changes, with Indian media reporting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could be moved from his portfolio.

1 7 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters protest to press for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradh's resignation over alleged examination irregularities, at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (PTI)

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"With each passing day, more people are coming here from different parts of India," said 30-year-old party founder Abhijeet Dipke as he and social activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on a makeshift stage beneath a banner calling for Pradhan's removal.

"We are waiting to see what the government decides because there are reports of a cabinet reshuffle. Once that announcement comes, we will decide the next course of action."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health condition deteriorated, with his blood sugar levels dipping on the third day of his hunger strike at the protest venue.

Wangchuk said he would undertake a fast that would last six weeks unless he died first.

2 7 Activist Sonam Wangchuk during an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to press for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradh's resignation over alleged examination irregularities, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (PTI)

"But hopefully, we don't have to go that far," he said, lying on a mattress. "A sensitive government in a democracy listens to the pains of the people, and I hope they will take action."

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that Wangchuk's condition must be taken seriously, warning that any adverse outcome would hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible.

CJP describes itself as representing "the lazy, the unemployed, and the chronically correct". Its rapid online rise reflects frustrations among young Indians, who are estimated to make up more than half the country's 1.42 billion population.

India's unemployment rate was 3.1 per cent in 2025 for people aged 15 and above, government data showed, but nearly 10 per cent among those aged 15 to 29, rising to 13.6 per cent in urban areas.

3 7 Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), sleeps on a stage alongside supporters after spending the night at a protest site during a sit-in protest called by the CJP demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2026. (Reuters)

In a post on X, Dipke claimed that police were preventing people from entering the protest venue and that several core team members were being denied access. He alleged that transport arrangements were also being blocked to stop supporters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

"Heavy police deployment at Jantar Mantar. The police are not allowing people to enter, and many of our core team members are being denied entry. What are they planning to do?" he said.

Dipke also questioned whether the government was obstructing transport to hinder people from joining the protest, asserting that the agitation was being restricted.

4 7 Activist Sonam Wangchuk during an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to press for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradh's resignation over alleged examination irregularities, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (PTI)

Additionally, he raised concerns about the Rajasthan Paramedical Council examination paper leak, accusing the government of repeatedly failing to conduct examinations properly.

"Double engine-double leak," he said, adding that the BJP government was not capable of conducting examinations.

5 7 Activist Sonam Wangchuk rests during an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janata Party to press for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradh's resignation over alleged exam irregularities, in New Delhi, Monday, June 29, 2026. (PTI)

On Monday, Wangchuk had said the protest was not anti-national and had urged authorities to respond with sensitivity rather than force, warning that public trust would erode otherwise.

He reiterated his demand for accountability and reforms in the education system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

6 7 A person sleeps inside a mosquito net during a sit in protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, June 29, 2026. (Reuters)

7 7 Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian education reformer, who has been on a hunger strike, sits on the stage during a sit-in protest called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2026. (Reuters)

The protest also continued to see participation from six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA), who were on an indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the venue. They entered the second day of their fast on Monday.

The students include Neha, AISA All India President; Danish, JNUSU Joint Secretary; Manish, AISA Uttar Pradesh President; Deepak, AISA Delhi University Vice President; Hrishikesh, President of Barak Hostel, JNU; and Aameen, former CC member of AUD Students Council.

The protest by CJP began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.