Fight with militants enters 2nd week in J&K’s Kulgam: Army battles terrain and resistance

The anti-militancy operation in Kulgam has stretched to a gruelling second week, with a group of battle-hardened militants exploiting the dense foliage and treacherous terrain to fiercely resist the relentless advance of the security forces.

The operation has reportedly claimed the lives of two militants, although one body has been recovered, while seven soldiers are also injured. There were no reports of fresh casualties on Friday.

The gunfight started last Friday when security forces mounted an operation after receiving intelligence inputs on the presence of a heavily armed group of militants in the Akhal forests. Videos showed the forces evacuating residents living nearby to prevent civilian casualties.

This is believed to be the longest gunfight in Kashmir this year, although security forces were engaged in a weeks-long operation in forests around Pahalgam to hunt down the militants responsible for the biggest attack ever in the Valley on tourists on April 22.

Security forces are making full use of drones and attack helicopters against militants, but they have continued their resistance, taking advantage of the dense forests.

The army has rushed members of the elite para-commandos to hunt down militants, some of whom have been injured in firing by the insurgents.

Senior police and army commanders are regularly visiting the encounter site in Kulgam to supervise the operation.