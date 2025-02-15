MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

F-35 aircraft Modi wants to buy from US have 'many flaws', cost Rs 28 lakh per hour: Cong

The prime minister cannot take this 'unilateral decision' if the F-35 fighter jet is not 'in accordance with the country's defense interests', says Randeep Surjewala

PTI Published 15.02.25, 07:07 PM
US Air Force’s fighter aircraft F-35 takes off to perform maneuvers on the last day of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Airforce Base, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

US Air Force’s fighter aircraft F-35 takes off to perform maneuvers on the last day of the ‘Aero India 2025’ at the Yelahanka Airforce Base, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. PTI

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Saturday raised several questions on whether the country required expensive fighter jets like F35 aircraft from the US and if security experts and armed forces were consulted in the national interest.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, India and the US unveiled an ambitious plan to sign a new 10-year defence partnership and pursue co-production of key weapons and platforms with President Donald Trump announcing that Washington would increase sales of military hardware to New Delhi by millions of dollars including possible supply of F-35 stealth fighter jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In multiple posts on X, Surjewala claimed there are many flaws in the F 35 aircraft and many accidents have happened, with some calling them "junk" and others "useless".

"There is a lot of discussion about Prime Minister Modi buying F-35 fighter aircraft from America, but did the Modi government consider these aspects in the interest of the country," he asked.

The cost of flying an F 35 fighter aircraft is USD 35,000 per hour, i.e. Rs 28,00,000 per hour, he said, adding F 35 is the most expensive fighter aircraft in the world and the cost of one aircraft is approximately USD 110 million, or Rs 968 crore.

"Does the Modi government think that the cost of Rs 28 lakh per hour is right for India and was the opinion of the Indian Air Force and defence experts taken in this regard," Surjewala asked.

"Prime Minister Modi is buying F 35 fighter aircraft from America, but did the Modi government consider these aspects in national interest before taking a unilateral decision to buy F-35 aircraft at the behest of President Trump. Does the Indian Air Force want to buy F-35 fighter aircraft in accordance with the country's defense interests? Was the Air Force's opinion taken," the Congress leader asked in another post in Hindi.

He also asked why the committee of Indian Air Force pilots and defence experts not investigate and recommend the purchase of F 35 fighter aircraft, or did the 'Defense Acquisition Council' that decides on defense purchase deals make any such recommendation.

"So how can the Prime Minister take a unilateral decision," Surjewala asked.

"The people of the country, security experts and people from the three armed forces of the country would like answers from the Modi government in the national interest," he further asked.

"Did the American security agency 'Pentagon's report' itself admit that the F35 fighter plane does not meet its operational requirements? Has the report of American security agency Pentagon admitted that F-35 has 65 operational flaws? Did Modiji study this Pentagon report and got the Indian Air Force to study this report," he also questioned.

"Has the Modi government taken note of the fact that the Indian Air Force fleet uses a variety of technologies - Russian MiG 21 and 29 and Sukhoi, French Mirage and Rafale? Has the Modi government studied another new technology and its impact on the pilot and maintenance wings of the Indian Air Force," Surjewala further asked.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi F-35 Flight Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar slams West’s ‘double standards’ on democracy at Munich Conference

At the Munich Security Conference, India’s External Affairs Minister calls out the West for backing non-democratic forces abroad while championing democracy at home
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a press conference after the presentation of the state Budget 2025-26 at the state Assembly, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Mamata looks the other way when horrific incidents like Sandeshkhali sexual abuses come to light

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT