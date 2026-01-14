Eye on Pakistan terror dens: Camps housing 100 to 150 terrorists, India says in stern warning

Eight cross-border terrorist camps are still active, the army chief said on Tuesday, warning Pakistan that India would respond strongly to any future misadventure and reaffirming that Operation Sindoor was still on.

General Upendra Dwivedi said Islamabad had also been told to “control the drone incursions” that had caused tensions in Jammu and Kashmir over the past week, while asserting these were mainly “defensive” drones, sent for surveillance rather than attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested Indian action during Sindoor had led to “two turning points”, prompting Pakistan to seek a halt, indirectly denying US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having pressured the two countries into declaring a “ceasefire”.

Dwivedi asserted that India had done a “major mobilisation” — moving naval ships, aircraft and troops — and was ready for a “ground offensive” had the conflict with

Pakistan escalated.

‘Defensive’ drones

“During the DGMO (director-general of military operations) talks (over the military hotline) today, the head of Pakistan’s military operations was told to control the drone intrusions into India,” the army chief told reporters at his annual media conference ahead of Army Day celebrations on January 15.

“This matter was discussed and they have been told that this is unacceptable

to us, and please put a stop to it.”

Dwivedi said “about six-seven drones were seen on January 10 and two-three were sighted on January 11 and 12”, adding that they were “very small, flying with their lights on and not at very high altitudes”.

“I believe these were defensive drones, (sent to) see if any action was being taken against them (Pakistan). It is possible they were also checking for gaps or laxity in the Indian Army through which terrorists could be sent.”

Security personnel stand guard during a search operation in Anantnag on Tuesday. PTI

Terror camps

Dwivedi said: “As per our information, there are around eight (terrorist) camps still active — six across the LoC (Line of Control) and two across the IB (International Border) — after Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year.”

He said these camps were believed to be housing “100 to 150” terrorists.

While the LoC separates the Kashmir valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the IB separates Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat from Pakistan.

“We believe there is still some presence or training activity in these (terror) camps…. We are keeping an eye on them and if any such activity happens again, we will certainly carry out whatever action we intend to take,” he said.

During the May 7-10 Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India claimed to have destroyed nine terrorist camps — four in Pakistan and five in PoK — linked to the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Op Sindoor

Dwivedi said two “turning points” during Sindoor had forced Pakistan to “call” and seek a cessation of firing.

The first turning point was the 22-minute blitz with which India targeted terror camps during the early hours of May 7, leaving the “decision-making cycle on the opposite side completely bewildered”, he said.

The second turning point, he said, was something he could not reveal in public.

“On the morning of May 10, there were certain orders which were given to all the three forces in case the fighting escalated. The message was clear on what needed to be done and understood by those who needed to understand it,” the general said.

He asserted that Pakistan had clear knowledge, through satellite imagery, of which naval ships and aircraft were being moved and to where.

Dwivedi said some of the forward mobilisation had been pulled back by the end of May, “but our eyes and ears are open”.

Army future

Dwivedi said the integration of the three forces was under way, with progress made towards having joint theatre commands.

“By (the end of) 2026, we will have an Indian army capable of striking deep,” he said.

He underlined the upgrade and restructuring of the forces, mentioning the new army units such as the Bhairav light commando battalions, Shaktibaan regiments, Divyaastra artillery batteries, and Ashni platoons.

Kashmir security

The situation along the western front and Jammu and Kashmir since May 10 remains “sensitive but firmly under control”, the army chief said.

“(Last year), 31 terrorists were eliminated, (of whom) 65 per cent were of Pakistan origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack (who were) neutralised in Operation Mahadev,” he said.

“(The number of) active local terrorists is now in single digits. Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent.”

He said the situation along the disputed Line of Actual Control — the Chinese frontier — remained “stable but requires constant monitoring and our deployment there remains balanced”.

“Renewed contact and confidence-building measures are contributing to the gradual normalisation of the situation,” he said.

“Concurrently, capability development and infrastructure enhancement are progressing.”