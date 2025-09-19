ED liquor scam raids at 20 sites across 5 states in Rs 3,500 crore probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided over 20 locations across five states as part of a money-laundering probe into the alleged ₹3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh that is said to have taken place during the previous YSR Congress Party regime, sources said.

An agency official said over 20 locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi-NCR linked to entities and individuals who allegedly facilitated payment of kickbacks through bogus and inflated invoices were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“Premises related to some accused persons are also being searched. Among the premises searched are those of the Arete Institute of Medical Sciences, Shree Jewellers Eximp, NR Udhyog LLP, The India Fruits Pvt Ltd (Chennai), Venkateshwara Packaging, Suvarna Durga Bottles, Rao Saheb Boorugu Mahadev Jewellers, Ushodaya Enterprises, and Mohan Lal Jewellers (Chennai),” the ED official said.

The agency registered the money-laundering case after taking cognisance of an Andhra Pradesh police special investigation team FIR. The police have already filed three chargesheets and arrested YSRCP Lok Sabha member P.V. Midhun Reddy in connection with the case.

Andhra Pradesh Police have alleged in the chargesheet that former chief minister and YSRCP leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was one of the recipients of kickbacks averaging ₹50-₹60 crore per month. The 2019 liquor policy brought state-run outlets under the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).