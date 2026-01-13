Tamil Nadu: Elephant calf dies after swallowing bomb in Sathyamangalam reserve, farmer arrested

A two-year-old female elephant calf died after swallowing a country-made bomb in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, with a farmer arrested in connection with the incident, forest officials said on Monday.

Forest personnel on patrol in the Guthiyalathur reserve forest discovered the calf’s body a few days ago and alerted a forest veterinarian, officials said.

Bleeding injuries were found in the elephant’s trunk and mouth during the initial examination.

Following an autopsy, the veterinarian confirmed that the calf died after consuming a country-made bomb.

Forest officials said they suspect the explosive may have been planted by a poacher or a farmer attempting to prevent elephants from straying into agricultural fields.

After conducting an investigation, they arrested Kalimuthu (43), a farmer of the area, they added.

The carcass of the calf was buried in the same area.