Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Tamil Nadu: Elephant calf dies after swallowing bomb in Sathyamangalam reserve, farmer arrested

The veterinarian at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, conducted an autopsy and declared that the elephant died after consuming a country-made bomb

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 13.01.26, 10:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A two-year-old female elephant calf died after swallowing a country-made bomb in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, with a farmer arrested in connection with the incident, forest officials said on Monday.

Forest personnel on patrol in the Guthiyalathur reserve forest discovered the calf’s body a few days ago and alerted a forest veterinarian, officials said.

Bleeding injuries were found in the elephant’s trunk and mouth during the initial examination.

Following an autopsy, the veterinarian confirmed that the calf died after consuming a country-made bomb.

Forest officials said they suspect the explosive may have been planted by a poacher or a farmer attempting to prevent elephants from straying into agricultural fields.

After conducting an investigation, they arrested Kalimuthu (43), a farmer of the area, they added.

The carcass of the calf was buried in the same area.

