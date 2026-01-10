MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 January 2026

Expert brought from Bengal to drive away killer elephant dies after attack in Jharkhand

Victim was part of Bankura team brought in to deal with rogue elephant in West Singhbhum

PTI Published 10.01.26, 07:42 PM
Representational image

Representational image File

The member of a team of experts brought to Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district from Bankura in West Bengal to drive away a killer elephant has succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Saturday.

He sustained serious injuries while attempting to drive away the full-grown tusker, which had killed two persons, in Benisagar late on Thursday night, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Odisha, where he died during treatment on Friday night, they added.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chaibasa) Aditya Narayan said efforts are on to chase the pachyderm back into the forest.

He urged people not to fall prey to rumours circulating on social media and to inform forest officials about the movement of the tusker in their areas.

Forest personnel from Dalma, Chakulia, and Seraikela-Kharswan were working to drive the elephant back into the forest, while senior officials continuously monitored the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, the team from Bankura are likely to return home to perform the last rites of their colleague.

The tusker has claimed 20 lives, including those of three minors, in the Goilkera and Kolhan forest ranges over the last two weeks, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'We don’t want to be Americans or Danes': Greenland rejects Trump’s push for US control

Greenland’s leaders responded by reiterating that 'Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people'
Tarique Rahman
Quote left Quote right

We (Bangladesh) still have problems. But, we don’t want to go back to pre-August 5 days

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT