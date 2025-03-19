Elderly woman killed after being attacked by her pet dog in Kanpur

An elderly woman was killed after being attacked by her pet dog – a German Shepherd – at Rawatpur near here, police said on Wednesday.

The dog fatally attacked 90-year-old Mohini Trivedi last Friday. The matter came to light on Wednesday after its owner, Dheer Prashant Trivedi, a mechanical engineer by profession, submitted a request to the veterinary department of Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC), seeking a nod to hand over the dog to the family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Arti Singh, confirmed that Mohini Trivedi was attacked by the German Shepherd at her home in Rawatpur.

“We have not received any written complaint on this matter till now,” she said.

However, the DCP has asked her subordinates to probe the matter at their end and submit a fact-finding report to her at the earliest.

The woman, whom the dog bit all over including her head, face, stomach and hands, was taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Mohini Trivedi had gone to the courtyard for some work when the dog started barking at her. Irritated by this, she hit the dog with a stick after which the dog pounced on her.

The victim's grandson Dheer and daughter-in-law Kiran Trivedi, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, couldn't come to her rescue as they had fractures in their legs.

On being informed, police along with a KMC team reached the scene and took the dog to the veterinary department.

KMC’s chief veterinary officer, R K Niranjan, told reporters on Wednesday that Dheer Prashant has submitted a written request to the department to hand over his dog.

A final decision on returning the dog to its owner will be taken after a thorough examination of the canine, Niranjan said.

