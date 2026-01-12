MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 January 2026

Eight-year-old boy dies in major fire at Himachal bus stand area, shops gutted

The blaze started from a building, made of wood, and spread wildly to other structures

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.01.26, 02:42 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An eight-year-old boy died and two others suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out in the Old Bus Stand area of the Arki subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, police said on Monday.

The fire, which erupted late Sunday night, gutted several shops, and authorities said a few people were still feared trapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Priyansh, a resident of Bihar.

An enquiry has been ordered into the incident, which occurred around 2.45 am, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said.

According to officials, the blaze started in a wooden building and spread rapidly to neighbouring structures. The injured were admitted to the Arki Civil Hospital for treatment.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi, who was at the spot, said considerable damage had been caused to 10 to 15 shops and houses.

A few people from Nepal are missing and are being looked for, he said.

Awasthi said what sparked the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Fire tenders were rushed from Arki, Solan, Nalagarh, and Boileauganj in Shimla, beside the Ambuja plant, to douse the blaze, which was brought under control.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC again, flags lack of receipts, AI errors and SIR harassment

Bengal chief minister says Election Commission has cast a question mark on its own work carried out over the last 23 years; Supreme Court issues notice on Trinamool MPs’ plea
Newly appointed United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the media upon his arrival at the US Embassy, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Real friends can disagree, but they always resolve their differences

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT