MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 March 2025

Eight persons, including two women, injured after over cricket match escalates into violence in UP's Aligarh

Hospital sources said five individuals with head injuries were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, while the remaining were discharged after first-aid

PTI Published 21.03.25, 03:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Eight persons, including two women, were injured after a minor dispute over a cricket match escalated into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Friday.

"A tiff broke out between neighbours Anas and Mohsin during a cricket match in the Qazi Pada locality under the Sasni Gate police station limits. The issue was resolved with the help of seniors. However, the matter escalated again on Thursday night," Superintendent of Police (City), M Shekhar Pathak, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute soon turned violent and left several individuals injured with some suffering stab wounds, the officer said.

Also Read

"The two sides indulged in firing from rooftops and brick-batting. Eight persons, including two women, were injured in the clash and were rushed to the district hospital," Pathak said.

Hospital sources said five individuals with head injuries were referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, while the remaining were discharged after first-aid.

"Normalcy has been restored in the locality and a case has been filed under the relevant sections of law," the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Match
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Honeytrap allegations shake Karnataka Assembly, BJP demands judicial probe

MLAs storm the Well of the House, wave CDs as symbolic evidence of blackmail and coercion, accuses of DK Shivakumar of conducting ‘late night meetings’
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Merely passing remark, singing song about woman colleague's hair not sexual harassment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT