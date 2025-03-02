Class 11 Student shot dead on Aligarh Muslim University campus

A Class XI student was shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Saturday afternoon following an altercation with another student of the same school.

Abhay Pandey, the circle officer of Aligarh, said: “Two groups of the students of AMU’s ABK Union High School fought with each other for some reason, and someone among them opened fire in which a student of Class XI suffered injuries. We admitted him to JN Medical College on the AMU campus, where he succumbed to the injuries.”

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kaif.

“We have constituted three police teams to nab the killers. We are also trying to procure CCTV footage from the university administration,” he added.

Armed violence seems to have become a common scene on the AMU campus. Two staff members of the university were shot on July 24, 2024. The police had arrested two

contract killers.

Three persons were injured in two separate incidents of firing on the university campus on October 3, 2023. The police had claimed that the accused were outsiders who had entered the campus to attack some students. Two persons were eventually arrested.

The AMU administration had suspended its two undergraduate students for possessing revolvers, knives and other deadly weapons and attacking some other students in May 2023.