Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Two accused get bail in SC, claim no link to Bishnoi gang

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to two persons accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta granted relief to Pawan Bishnoi, an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh, Moosewala's neighbour suspected of having passed on information about the singer to the Bishnoi gang.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by assailants in May 2022 while travelling in his SUV in Punjab's Mansa. Police have alleged that the killing was executed by persons linked to the Bishnoi gang as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a known associate of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Both Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh approached the apex court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order denying them bail, contending that the statements of witnesses are yet to be recorded in the trial.

Advocate Abhay Kumar, appearing for Pawan, submitted that his client has no connection to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi other than the fact that they have the same surname.

The bench told the counsel that Pawan would be safer in jail. "It's for his own safety that he should remain in jail," the court observed.

Kumar said Pawan got involved in the case due to a confession statement recorded in another case, in which he has been discharged.

He further submitted that the allegation of having provided the Bolero car at the instance of accused Goldy Brar to facilitate the murder of Moosewala was not proved by the prosecution as there was no recovery.

Pawan's counsel argued that he has spent nearly three-and-a-half years in custody, and the trial is expected to continue over a significant period considering there are over 180 witnesses to be examined.

Jagtar Singh's counsel, on the other hand, claimed his client was only a neighbour to the late singer and did not pass any information nor facilitated the recce for the killing.

He submitted that the cameras installed near Moosewala's residence were meant for the security of his own house and not for reconnaissance.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea and submitted that Pawan Bishnoi had received 41 calls from Brar and others to arrange the vehicle used in the murder.

After hearing arguments by both sides, the court decided to grant bail to the two accused.

The top court also questioned the government counsel on how mobile phones were used from inside prison, inquiring on the stage of the trial in that matter.

"How were mobile phones used in jail? Your jail authorities are also in conspiracy? What's the stage of trial?" the bench asked.

The government counsel said the case is currently at the stage of recording evidence, and protected witnesses have already testified against the accused.