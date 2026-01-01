MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
South Delhi search yields Rs 5 crore cash, jewellery in ED probe of Haryana strongman

Search at Sarvapriya Vihar uncovers gold diamonds and documents as agency probes laundering tied to Inderjit Singh Yadav operating from UAE via extortion and coercive loans

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.01.26, 07:58 AM
ED officials display cash seized during the raid in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

ED officials display cash seized during the raid in New Delhi on Wednesday.  ED via PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seized 5 crore in cash, a suitcase containing gold and diamond jewellery worth 8.8 crore, and documents linked to assets worth 35 crore during searches at a Delhi house, sources said.

The raid at the residential premises in south Delhi’s Sarvapriya Vihar was conducted in a money-laundering investigation linked to Haryana-based absconding criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav, who, according to the ED, is operating from the UAE.

Yadav, who flaunts an opulent lifestyle featuring fleets of luxury cars and private jets on his social media handles, is being investigated by the ED and Haryana police.

During the search at Sarvapriya Vihar, visuals showed piles of cash and jewellery laid out on a bed by investigators. Bank officials were called in with counting machines to process the large volume of currency recovered at the site.

The money-laundering case against Yadav pertains to alleged illegal extortion, coercive loan settlement of private financers and earning commission from such illegal activities. The ED case stems from 14 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav and his associates.

Sources said Yadav, owner and "key controller" of a company named Gem Records Entertainment Pvt Ltd (operating as Gems Tunes), was a known "strongman" involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financers, illegal land grabbing, cheating, fraud and violent offences.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Money Laundering
