Drugs worth Rs 88 crore seized, 4 drug cartel members nabbed in Imphal, Guwahati raids

PTI Published 16.03.25, 02:13 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore was seized and four members of an international drug cartel were arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Shah also said the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach towards investigation and asserted that the Narendra Modi government's crackdown on drugs will continue.

"No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi govt's march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore is seized, and 4 members of the international drug cartel are arrested in Imphal and Guwahati zones," he wrote on X.

The home minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Narcotics Control Bureau for the success.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

