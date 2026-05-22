Doctor faces rape charge after alleged assault of sedated patient; minister directs hospital to be sealed

A doctor at a private hospital here was accused of raping a female student after administering her a sedative injection during treatment, police said on Friday.

In the wake of the allegation, the state health minister directed that the hospital be sealed and the doctor's degree be confiscated.

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The student had been admitted to Tejas Hospital on May 18 after suffering a health episode, officials said.

"According to the complaint, the doctor allegedly called the patient alone into the operation theatre during treatment and asked the female staff and the victim's father to step outside. The victim alleged that the doctor administered an intoxicating injection and sexually assaulted her," deputy commissioner of police (north) Twinkle Jain told reporters.

The student told the police that she realised what had happened after the effect of the injection subsided, following which her family lodged a complaint.

The doctor, a resident of the Tambaur area in Sitapur district, was detained for questioning, and the alleged victim sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter, the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said on X that directions had been issued to seal Tejas Hospital in the Bakshi Ka Talab area here and suspend the medical licence of the accused doctor, Vijay Giri.

Pathak said instructions had also been given to the Ayurveda department to confiscate the doctor's Ayurvedic medical degree so that he "can never discharge any kind of medical responsibility in future."