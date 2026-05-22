Rapido cab driver arrested for alleged obscene act with woman passenger in Gurugram

A Rapido cab driver was arrested in Gurugram after a woman software engineer accused him of performing an obscene act in a moving cab while she was on her way to work, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar (23), a resident of Banihari village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, was arrested within two hours of the incident. Police said the cab has been seized and the accused will be produced before a court on Saturday.

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According to police, the woman, who lives in Gurugram and works at a logistics company, booked a cab through the Rapido app around 8:15 am on Thursday to travel to her office.

Soon after she boarded the vehicle, the driver allegedly unzipped his trousers, exposed himself and began masturbating while driving the cab, police said.

The woman reportedly recorded a video of the incident on her mobile phone and asked the driver to stop the vehicle. After she stepped out, the accused fled the spot, officials said.

She immediately informed the Police Control Room and later shared the video evidence with police personnel who reached the location.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the investigation was handed over to Inspector Suman, Station House Officer (SHO) of the women’s police station in Sector 51.

Police said they tracked the accused using technical surveillance and cab-booking details before arresting him from the Bhondsi area.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was working as a cab driver on the Rapido platform and had picked up the complainant on Thursday morning, police added. Further investigation is underway.