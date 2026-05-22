ITBP, BSF all-women Everest expeditions reach summit; two Indian climbers die during descent

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) have completed separate all-women expeditions to Mount Everest this week, while two Indian mountaineers died during their descent from the world’s highest peak amid growing concerns over overcrowding on the mountain.

The ITBP on Friday announced the successful completion of its first-ever All-Women International Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Everest (8,848 m). The 14-member team, comprising 11 women climbers and three technical and support members, summited the peak on May 21 via the South Col route from the Nepal side, with the first summit recorded at 6:52 am.

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"History was made on Mount Everest. #ITBP's first-ever All-Women Expedition summited Mount Everest (8,848 m) via the South Col Route on 21 May 2026. With the first summit at 0652 hrs, all 11 women climbers reached the top. Proud moment for India," said ITBP.

The expedition, flagged off from the ITBP headquarters on April 19, faced extreme weather, low oxygen levels and difficult ice-wall sections in the “Death Zone” above 8,000 metres.

According to the ITBP, “The expedition reflects ITBP's commitment towards women empowerment, adventure leadership and excellence in high-altitude operations.”

The force also carried out environmental awareness activities and collected non-biodegradable waste from the Everest region under its “Clean Himalaya - Save Glacier” campaign.

The ITBP expedition came shortly after the BSF’s first-ever all-women Everest team scaled the peak as part of the force’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The BSF expedition included Constable Kouser Fatima from Ladakh, Constable Munmun Ghosh from West Bengal, Constable Rabeka Singh from Uttarakhand and Constable Tsering Chorol from Kargil.

"Scaling the world's highest peak with unmatched courage and determination, BSF's first ever All Women Mt. Everest Expedition Team has scripted history under #MissionVandeMataram by successfully summiting Mt. Everest," said BSF.

The force said the team sang ‘Vande Mataram’ at the summit.

"Celebrating the BSF Diamond Jubilee Year, the Mahila Seema Praharis carried the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' to the top of the world... This extraordinary achievement stands as a proud symbol of women empowerment, national pride and the BSF's steadfast commitment to excellence," added BSF.

Two Indian climbers die during Everest descent

The climbers were identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are. According to Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, Are summited on Wednesday while Tiwari reached the top on Thursday around 5:30 pm.

“The guides "worked really hard" but were not able to save them,” Bhandari told PTI.

Tiwari died near the Hillary Step, just below the summit, after falling ill during his descent on Thursday evening while being assisted by four Sherpa climbers, said Nivesh Karki, Director at Pioneer Adventures, which organised the expedition.

Are summited on Wednesday but became unwell during the descent. He was rescued by Sherpa guides from the South Summit and died shortly after arriving at Camp II early Friday, Karki said.

Efforts are underway to bring back the bodies of the deceased climbers to Kathmandu, Karki said.

With this, the death toll on Everest has reached five in this season. Earlier, three Nepali climbers died on Mt Everest.

On Wednesday, three Indians, including Are, were part of 274 climbers who summited the 8,848.86-metre peak. It was a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day. The other two were Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.

The following day, on Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

Everest overcrowding raises safety concerns

Everest record-holder Kami Rita Sherpa, who this week scaled the mountain for a record 32nd time, urged Nepali authorities to limit the number of climbers.

"It was very crowded this year compared to last year because there were more clients," Kami Rita Sherpa said. "There is a need for authorities to control this number."

Nepal has issued permits to 494 climbers this season, with overcrowding worsening after China closed the Tibet route, forcing more climbers to use Nepal’s side of Everest.