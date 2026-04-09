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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot

PTI Published 09.04.26, 08:30 PM
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A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening and it was brought under control swiftly, officials said. The airport operations remained unaffected and there were no casualties, they added.

A short circuit caused the fire which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was bought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes, the CSMIA spokesperson said. He described the fire as "minor". There were no casualties, said civic officials.

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Terminal 1 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)
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