Delhi Police issue notice to Penguin Random House India over alleged circulation of ex-Army chief Naravane’s memoir

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India (PRHI) seeking clarifications over the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', an official said on Wednesday.

The notice comes amid competing claims over whether the book has been published and reports that its manuscript may have been circulated in digital and other formats ahead of its official release. Police said the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses.

“Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought,” a senior police officer said.

Police said allegations of unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript led to the registration of an FIR and that the matter is under investigation.

The controversy intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a December 2023 social media post by Naravane stating that the book was “available now”, questioning PRHI’s claim that the memoir has not yet been published.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rahul read out the post, which said, “Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind.” He said, “The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth.”

“Penguin is saying the book is not published. The book is available on Amazon. Gen Naravane has tweeted, as I just read to you, that please buy my book. He tweeted this in 2023. Do you believe Penguin over Mr Naravane? I believe Mr Naravane,” Rahul added, also claiming that some statements in the book were “inconvenient” for the government.

In response, Penguin Random House India reiterated that an announced book or one listed for pre-order should not be confused with publication. In a statement titled “A quick guide to how book publishing works at Penguin Random House India”, the publisher said, “An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing.”

PRHI explained that announcing a book only signals future publication plans, while pre-order listings allow advance orders and do not mean the book is available. “A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase,” the statement said.

The publisher has maintained that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to 'Four Stars of Destiny' and that no copies of the book “in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold” or otherwise made available to the public. It has warned that any version currently circulating, in full or part and in any format, would amount to copyright infringement.

Rahul was earlier seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex and has sought to cite excerpts from the memoir in the Lok Sabha, but was stopped on the grounds that it has not been published.