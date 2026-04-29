Delhi logs wettest April in 18 years; city sees cooler temperatures and cleaner air

Delhiites witnessed a striking mix of weather conditions in April this year, with spells of rain, bouts of heat and occasional days of clean air, making it the wettest April in over a decade, among the least polluted, and one of the coolest in recent years.

The city recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of the capital in the first half of the month. As of now, the capital has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data.

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Despite experiencing phases of intense heat, the city also enjoyed one of its coolest Aprils in two years, with an average maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. Notably, only one heatwave day has been recorded so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rain and gusty winds also helped bring down pollution levels, making this April the cleanest in four years, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179 till April 28, with one "satisfactory", 17 "moderate" and 10 "poor" air quality days, the data accessed by PTI revealed.

In contrast, the average AQI for April last year was 210, with 10 "moderate" and 20 "poor" days. In 2024, the average AQI was 182, featuring 23 "moderate" days and a "poor" day, while in 2023, it was 180, with 17 "moderate" and 13 "poor" days. In 2022, the AQI was significantly higher at 255, including 29 "poor" days and a "very" poor day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0–50 is considered "good", 51–100 "satisfactory", 101–200 "moderate", 201–300 "poor", 301–400 "very poor" and 401–500 "severe".

"This year, pre-monsoon showers affected the city between March 15 and April 15, leading to lower temperatures. Even though temperatures rose in the second half of the month, the overall average maximum temperature remained in check," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

Weather experts attributed the improved air quality to early pre-monsoon activity. Experts added that rainfall and intermittent strong winds helped disperse pollutants, leading to lower pollution levels across the city this month.