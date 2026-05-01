EC rolls out QR code passes for counting centres to tighten poll day security

Passes for entry to counting centres will now also have QR codes as a final check before holders can enter the main counting hall.

Currently, passes with photos are issued to officials, counting agents of candidates, and journalists. Most counting centres have a three-level check — at the gate of the premises, at the entrance of the building, and right outside the counting room. At these points, armed guards — usually central forces, often assisted by an election official — check the pass of the entrant.

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The EC said in a statement on Thursday: “To eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres, the Election Commission of India has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card module on ECINET.”

ECINET is the all-purpose mobile application of the poll panel.

The statement adds: "A three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for verification of identity at counting centres. At the first and second tiers, Photo Identity Cards issued by the RO shall be checked manually. At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry shall be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning.

“The new QR code-based Photo Identity Cards will be applicable for the categories of persons authorised by ECI to enter counting centres and halls, which include Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents and counting agents, among others.”

ROs are returning officers mandated to conduct elections in the respective constituency.

In the recent past, the EC has also made it compulsory for presiding officers of polling stations to update the polling figures on the ECINET app (wherever mobile signal exists), before they leave the polling station rather than after depositing the EVMs at strongrooms.