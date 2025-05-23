Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi’s plea against security clearance revocation

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions by Turkey-based Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance.

Justice Sachin Datta heard submissions by the lawyers appearing for petitioners -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, as well as the Centre.

The judge asked the parties to file their written submissions in the matter by Monday.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, had contended the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, defended the action, stating that there was an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.

He argued the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

BCAS, in its order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security." The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022.

Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonne of cargo annually in India, according to its website.

